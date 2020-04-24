E wie Spielen – Ein Hörstück auf den Spuren der Ekstase
Von Jens Harloff
Radiokunst: Neue Autorenproduktionen
George Harrison und Ravi Shankar: In der Kurzstrecke erzählt der Produzent Joe Boyd eine Geschichte der globalen Musik. © imago images / United Archives International / imago stock&people via www.imago-images.de
Kurzstrecke 154
49:53 Minuten
Neue Hörkunst aus der freien Szene. Heute unter anderem mit einer globalen Musikgeschichte, erzählt vom legendären Produzenten Joe Boyd.
E wie Spielen – Ein Hörstück auf den Spuren der Ekstase
Huu
Von Judith Humer
Meeting Joe Boyd
Von Francis Gay
The Christo X
Von Christopher Gabriel
Lasst von Euch hören!
Euch interessieren Geschichten zum Hören?
Schickt uns eure Hörstücke!
Alle Informationen hier.
Call for audio works!
Are you interested in storytelling with sound?
Send us your audio pieces!
More Information here.
Ursendung
Feature, Hörspiel, Klangkunst – Die Sendung für Hörstücke aus der freien Szene
Am Mikrofon: Julia Tieke und Ingo Kottkamp
Autor:innen/Deutschlandfunk Kultur 2025
Länge: 54'30
PLAYLIST von „Meeting Joe Boyd“ von Francis Gay:
Africa
Toumani Diabaté & Ketama & Richard Thompson
Toumani Diabaté & Ketama & Richard Thompson
Arnold Layne
Pink Floyd
Pink Floyd
Stati
The Bulgarian Female Choir
The Bulgarian Female Choir
Polegnala
The Bulgarian Female Choir
The Bulgarian Female Choir
The spanish tinge
Jerry Roll Morton
Jerry Roll Morton
Walking to New Orleans
Fats Domino
Fats Domino
Fat Domino Blues
Fats Domino
Fats Domino
Love You To
The Beatles
The Beatles
Morning Love
Ravi Shankar
Ravi Shankar
Little Red Rooster
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones
Back Door Man
Howlin‘ Wolf
Howlin‘ Wolf
Mbube
Solomon Linda
Solomon Linda
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
The Tokens
The Tokens
Auszug Rede, 11 Feb. 1990
Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela
The Click Song
Miriam Makeba
Miriam Makeba
Homeless
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Diamonds on the soles of her shoes
Paul Simon
Paul Simon
Untold Story
Vigro Deep
Vigro Deep
(Sittin on) The Dock Of The Bay
Otis Redding
Otis Redding
The Jezebel Spirit
Brian Eno & David Byrne
Brian Eno & David Byrne
Zaire (Live in Kinshasa 1974)
James Brown
James Brown
Nuages
Django Reinhardt
Django Reinhardt
Enta Omri
Om Kalsoum
Om Kalsoum
Male HJbiti Madiatch
Khaled
Khaled
Shadow
Nusra Fateh Khan
Nusra Fateh Khan
Ere Mela Mela
Mahmoud Ahmed
Mahmoud Ahmed
Calmarai - Oasis de Bethania
Maria Bethania
Maria Bethania
Ronda
Ramiro Musotto
Ramiro Musotto
Let‘s Start
Fela Kuti
Fela Kuti
Ye wo
Lokua Kanza
Lokua Kanza
Szerelem Szerelem
Marta Sebestyen
Marta Sebestyen
Sina
Salif Keita
Salif Keita
Oye Como Va
Tito Puente
Tito Puente
Oye Como Va
3Canal feat. La Corte
3Canal feat. La Corte
Chan Chan
Buena Vista Social Club
Buena Vista Social Club
Ya Rayah
Rachid Taha
Rachid Taha
Listen
The Black Voices
The Black Voices
Black ist Chant
The Black Voices
The Black Voices
Manteca
Dizzy Gillespie & Chano Pozo
Dizzy Gillespie & Chano Pozo
A Love Supreme
John Coltrrane
John Coltrrane
River Man
Nick Drake
Nick Drake
Jarabi
Toumani Diabaté
Toumani Diabaté