Radiokunst: Neue Autorenproduktionen

Kurzstrecke 154

49:53 Minuten
Hollywood: Beatles-Gitarrist George Harrison sitzt neben Ravi Shankar aus Indien, der Sitar spielt. Ravi Shankar war Harrisons Sitar-Lehrer.
George Harrison und Ravi Shankar: In der Kurzstrecke erzählt der Produzent Joe Boyd eine Geschichte der globalen Musik. © imago images / United Archives International / imago stock&people via www.imago-images.de
Moderation: Julia Tieke und Ingo Kottkamp |
Neue Hörkunst aus der freien Szene. Heute unter anderem mit einer globalen Musikgeschichte, erzählt vom legendären Produzenten Joe Boyd.
Ungewöhnlich und nicht länger als 20 Minuten: Wir stellen regelmäßig innovative, zeitgemäße, radiophone Hörstücke vor. Heute unter anderem mit einer globalen Musikgeschichte, erzählt vom legendären Produzenten Joe Boyd.

E wie Spielen Ein Hörstück auf den Spuren der Ekstase
Von Jens Harloff

Huu
Von Judith Humer

Meeting Joe Boyd
Von Francis Gay

The Christo X
Von Christopher Gabriel

Ursendung
Kurzstrecke 154
Feature, Hörspiel, Klangkunst – Die Sendung für Hörstücke aus der freien Szene
Am Mikrofon: Julia Tieke und Ingo Kottkamp
Autor:innen/Deutschlandfunk Kultur 2025
Länge: 54'30

PLAYLIST von „Meeting Joe Boyd“ von Francis Gay:
Africa
Toumani Diabaté & Ketama & Richard Thompson
Arnold Layne
Pink Floyd                                                           
Stati
The Bulgarian Female Choir
Polegnala
The Bulgarian Female Choir
The spanish tinge
Jerry Roll Morton
Walking to New Orleans
Fats Domino
Fat Domino Blues
Fats Domino 
Love You To
The Beatles  
Morning Love
Ravi Shankar
Little Red Rooster
The Rolling Stones
Back Door Man
Howlin‘ Wolf
Mbube
Solomon Linda
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
The Tokens
Auszug Rede, 11 Feb. 1990
Nelson Mandela
The Click Song
Miriam Makeba
Homeless
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Diamonds on the soles of her shoes
Paul Simon
Untold Story
Vigro Deep             
(Sittin on) The Dock Of The Bay
Otis Redding
The Jezebel Spirit
Brian Eno & David Byrne
Zaire (Live in Kinshasa 1974)
James Brown    
Nuages
Django Reinhardt 
Enta Omri
Om Kalsoum
Male HJbiti Madiatch
Khaled
Shadow
Nusra Fateh Khan
Ere Mela Mela
Mahmoud Ahmed
Calmarai - Oasis de Bethania
Maria Bethania
Ronda
Ramiro Musotto
Let‘s Start
Fela Kuti
Ye wo
Lokua Kanza                                                                  
Szerelem Szerelem
Marta Sebestyen    
Sina
Salif Keita 
Oye Como Va
Tito Puente
Oye Como Va
3Canal feat. La Corte
Chan Chan
Buena Vista Social Club
Ya Rayah
Rachid Taha
Listen
The Black Voices     
Black ist Chant
The Black Voices
Manteca
Dizzy Gillespie & Chano Pozo
A Love Supreme
John Coltrrane     
River Man
Nick Drake
Jarabi
Toumani Diabaté
