Ungewöhnlich und nicht länger als 20 Minuten: Wir stellen regelmäßig innovative, zeitgemäße, radiophone Hörstücke vor. Heute unter anderem mit einer globalen Musikgeschichte, erzählt vom legendären Produzenten Joe Boyd.

E wie Spielen – Ein Hörstück auf den Spuren der Ekstase

Von Jens Harloff Huu

Von Judith Humer Meeting Joe Boyd

Von Francis Gay The Christo X

Von Christopher Gabriel

Lasst von Euch hören!

Euch interessieren Geschichten zum Hören?

Schickt uns eure Hörstücke!

Alle Informationen hier

Call for audio works!

Are you interested in storytelling with sound?

Send us your audio pieces!

More Information here

Ursendung

Kurzstrecke 154

Feature, Hörspiel, Klangkunst – Die Sendung für Hörstücke aus der freien Szene

Am Mikrofon: Julia Tieke und Ingo Kottkamp

Autor:innen/Deutschlandfunk Kultur 2025

Länge: 54'30

PLAYLIST von „Meeting Joe Boyd“ von Francis Gay:

Africa

Toumani Diabaté & Ketama & Richard Thompson

Arnold Layne

Pink Floyd

Stati

The Bulgarian Female Choir

Polegnala

The Bulgarian Female Choir

The spanish tinge

Jerry Roll Morton

Walking to New Orleans

Fats Domino

Fat Domino Blues

Fats Domino

Love You To

The Beatles

Morning Love

Ravi Shankar

Little Red Rooster

The Rolling Stones

Back Door Man

Howlin‘ Wolf

Mbube

Solomon Linda

The Lion Sleeps Tonight

The Tokens

Auszug Rede, 11 Feb. 1990

Nelson Mandela

The Click Song

Miriam Makeba

Homeless

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Diamonds on the soles of her shoes

Paul Simon

Untold Story

Vigro Deep

(Sittin on) The Dock Of The Bay

Otis Redding

The Jezebel Spirit

Brian Eno & David Byrne

Zaire (Live in Kinshasa 1974)

James Brown

Nuages

Django Reinhardt

Enta Omri

Om Kalsoum

Male HJbiti Madiatch

Khaled

Shadow

Nusra Fateh Khan

Ere Mela Mela

Mahmoud Ahmed

Calmarai - Oasis de Bethania

Maria Bethania

Ronda

Ramiro Musotto

Let‘s Start

Fela Kuti

Ye wo

Lokua Kanza

Szerelem Szerelem

Marta Sebestyen

Sina

Salif Keita

Oye Como Va

Tito Puente

Oye Como Va

3Canal feat. La Corte

Chan Chan

Buena Vista Social Club

Ya Rayah

Rachid Taha

Listen

The Black Voices

Black ist Chant

The Black Voices

Manteca

Dizzy Gillespie & Chano Pozo

A Love Supreme

John Coltrrane

River Man

Nick Drake