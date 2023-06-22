“Ever think about how you listen to other people and the world? Across the Pacific, listening is essential to life - holding communities and ecosystems together. Over many years, myself Mere Nailatikau, and my friends Amer Kanngieser and Eliki Reade, have asked elders about how they listen, and what they want the world to know. Join us as we listen across fault lines.”

“When we listen across fault lines we pay attention to the environments we live in, and are a part of. Pacific cultures have always seen people and ecosystems as interdependent, a relationship that European cultures have long separated, to the detriment of the earth and all who inhabit it. With this series we emphasize the importance of listening, really listening, to better understand how to care for each other. Wherever you are, we hope that you carry these words from Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, Teweiariki Teaero, Philip Tacom, Lydia Jacob and Simione Sevudredre with you.”

You can listen to all episodes of the sound art series here , either in the original English language or in a German translation.

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No 886365. It has also received funding through The Seed Box Environmental Humanities Collaboratory, and has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council for the Arts, its arts funding and advisory board. It is supported by a collaboration with the University of Minnesota Humphrey School's public policy program.

Listening across fault lines (3/3)

Stories of oceanic life

By AM Kanngieser, Mere Nailatikau and Eliki Reade

Directed by the authors

With: Lydia Jacob, Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, Simione Sevudredre, Teweiariki Teaero, Philip Tacom and Mere Nailatikau

Field Recording: AM Kanngieser

Composition: Daniel Jenatsch

Production: Deutschlandfunk Kultur 2023

Length: 21‘10